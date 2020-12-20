As Fox News’ Chris Wallace spoke with incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Sunday, he brought up the attacks people have been making about Jill Biden’s honorific.

To recap: Biden has gone by “Dr.” for years because she has a doctorate in education. A Wall Street Journal piece saying she should drop the title earned widespread mockery and scorn, while others attacked Biden over it — including Tucker Carlson devoting several segments of his show last week to deriding and insulting the next First Lady over it.

Wallace asked Psaki about it and pointed out there have been plenty of prominent people over the years who have gone by “Dr.” despite not being medical doctors, including, you know, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:

“There has been some criticism recently from conservatives, including some conservatives on Fox News, about the fact that First Lady-to-be Jill Biden goes by the title ‘Dr.’ I wonder, what is the Bidens’ reaction to that, especially given the fact that so many people over the years — I think of Dr. Henry Kissinger, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King — have gone by the title doctor even though they’re not medical doctors and nobody seems to have made a fuss about that.”

“That’s exactly right, Chris,” Psaki said. “It’s a bit perplexing to me and I’m sure to millions of Americans, that with thousands of people dying every day of covid, millions out of work, that anyone would wake up in the morning and decide that the focus they need to have, the way they contribute to society that day is to question whether or not Dr. Jill Biden — someone who’s still teaching, who has a PhD in education — to be called a doctor or not. Of course she should.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

