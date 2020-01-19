Chris Wallace on Trump Defense Team: It’s a ‘Good Cable News Panel,’ But May Not Be ‘Cohesive Team of Lawyers’

When the Trump legal team was announced on Friday, Fox News’ Chris Wallace raised the question of whether this was really the most effective team they could have assembled.

Wallace said at the very least, White House counsel Pat Cipollone probably wouldn’t be happy with the team including Alan Dershowitz, Ken Starr, and others. He argued, “hen you’ve got Alan Dershowitz already issuing a press release about what role he’s going to play, you wonder, is this a team that is going to be cohesive and take orders from the lead guy? Or are these a bunch of people who each have their own ax to grind and their own ego to fill? I would think Pat Cipollone, who is a very good lawyer himself, might want a team that would fall more into line than it looks like some of these will.”

This morning Wallace again raised the issue with his Fox News Sunday panel:

“It’s a really good cable news panel, with people like Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz, but more a panel it seems to me than a cohesive team of lawyers. How comfortable do you think White House counsel Pat Cipollone is with having to try to run this operation?”

Axios’ Jonathan Swan said that bringing in Dershowitz was “an issue of great consternation” among some in the White House, “particularly given the recent reports about his very close ties to Jeffrey Epstein.”

Overall, though, He said, “I actually don’t think this has been a huge issue having these additional people. The president wanted it and he sees it as a television trial.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

