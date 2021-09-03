Chris Wallace Pans Blinken Presser on Afghanistan: ‘Didn’t Hear a Lot of Firmness or Strength’ in Remarks on Evacuations

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace criticized Secretary of State Antony Blinken Friday, saying he should’ve showed more “firmness or strength” when talking about evacuations from Afghanistan.

Blinken took questions from reporters, particularly on the number of Americans and Afghan allies who still need to be evacuated.

Wallace told Martha MacCallum, “I heard a lot of details, a lot of plans. I think it was a seven-point plan. I didn’t hear a lot of firmness or strength or commitment.”

He said the Secretary of State should have been far more forceful in his comments:

What I didn’t hear — and you can think of so many Secretaries of State over the years, of both parties, whether it’s Mike Pompeo or Hillary Clinton or Colin Powell… who would have said, “Look, we’re going to get the Americans out and we’re going to hold the Taliban accountable,” and I’m saying it now with more emphasis and a lot more strength than you just heard from the real Secretary of State.

On Fox News Sunday’s August 22nd show, Wallace grilled Blinken on the chaos surrounding the Afghanistan evacuations and President Joe Biden’s “flat wrong” statements about the situation on the ground at the time.

Wallace reflected on that interview and said, “There’s no question he’s a competent guy, he’s a smart guy. But in terms of speaking for the United States of America, as he was just there, it isn’t the firmness and the strength that I think most people would like to hear, both our allies and adversaries.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com