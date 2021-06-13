Chris Wallace Presses Blinken: What Is Biden ‘Prepared to Do Unilaterally’ to Get China to Provide Evidence on Covid Origins?

Chris Wallace pressed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Fox News Sunday over what steps President Joe Biden will take to get concrete information from China on the origins of the coronavirus.

During his post-G7 press conference Sunday, Biden called for China to be far more transparent and said the world needs to know if the virus came from “a bat interfacing with animals in the environment” or “an experiment gone awry in a laboratory.”

Wallace brought up the U.S. intel review Biden ordered, and asked Blinken, “What is the president prepared to do unilaterally — not through the WHO, which has already been stiffed by the Chinese — what is he prepared to do unilaterally to press China to provide, to share more evidence, more information, especially from the Wuhan lab?”

Blinken said they “need accountability” to determine exactly what happened.

“The WHO, you’re right, the first study that they put out was highly deficient,” he continued. “The leaders of the G7 have come together insisting that China cooperate with the so-called phase two study by the WHO to really get to the bottom of what happened.”

The Secretary of State said they haven’t been able to “determine with any degree of certainty” which theory — natural occurrence or lab leak — is correct yet.

Wallace similarly questioned Blinken’s predecessor, Mike Pompeo, in the following segment, asking the former Secretary of State what steps the Trump administration took to press China for evidence on the origins of the virus.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

