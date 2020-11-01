Chris Wallace spoke with Trump campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski Sunday and pressed him on the continuing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic with just days to go until the 2020 election.

Wallace brought up how just this past Friday the number of new daily cases reached almost 100,000, and how a number of states have hit new single-day records on covid cases, along with a new interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci candidly criticizing the U.S. response.

“Hasn’t the president failed at his biggest job this year, containing the virus?” Wallace asked.

Lewandowski said “of course not” and pointed to actions Trump look on China travel and on needed ventilators and hospital bed.

“The survival rate right now — and I’m not belittling this — is 99.99% if you’re under the age of 50 years old if you get covid-19 so we have to be careful…” Lewandowski said.

Wallace remarked that he’s “accentuating the positive” and said, “The fact is more than 230,000 Americans have died so far from this disease. On Wednesday, a thousand people died. On Thursday, a thousand people died.”

He went on to confront Lewandowski over the president’s comments about doctors on the front lines getting “more money if somebody dies from covid.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

