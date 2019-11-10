Chris Wallace confronted a Democratic congressman on Fox News Sunday this morning over “why on earth” House Democrats seem ready to just brush aside the need for John Bolton to testify.

Wallace spoke with Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney about the impeachment inquiry thus far and how Democrats are right now not issuing a subpoena to compel testimony from the former national security advisor (whose lawyer recently wrote to Congress that he has knowledge of relevant discussions that haven’t come up so far).

So Wallace asked, “Isn’t John Bolton perhaps the best witness — other than the president — as to what was going on inside the Oval Office, and why on Earth wouldn’t you wait to see what he has to say?”

“We have invited Ambassador Bolton to appear, and that sounds like a nervous lawyer to me, because they are refusing to honor a legal request to provide relevant testimony,” Maloney responded. “You show up and you respond to a subpoena or you go to a judge and get it quashed, or you show up and you invoke a legitimate privilege and refused to answer a particular question. It is unprecedented to say you, Congress, go to a judge and tell me to appear. That’s not how it works.”

“That isn’t what they’re doing,” Wallace countered. “They are going to the judge. They are going to the judge. That’s what they did with another one of the clients who was an assistant to a deputy to Bolton and Bolton — they are going to the judge and they are saying, ‘Judge, we’ve got these competing claims, you tell us what to do.’ They are not asking the house to do anything.”

Maloney said they do want to hear from Bolton, given what’s already come out about his interactions with officials at the center of the Ukraine controversy, saying this is about the White House stopping people from cooperating.

Wallace asked again:

“This isn’t just oversight. This is the potential impeachment of the President of the United States. There is going to be a court hearing in early December… Why not wait — we are talking about a month, exactly a month, to find out what a judge says? Why wouldn’t, when you’re talking about the impeachment of the president, why wouldn’t the House Intelligence Committee be willing to wait to find out such key evidence?”

Maloney again said there’s “nothing preventing him from giving” his testimony.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

