After confronting Republican Senator Tom Cotton for his changing statements on Supreme Court vacancies in an election year, Chris Wallace spoke with Democratic Senator Chris Coons and pressed him as well on what Democrats said back in 2016.

Coons noted the statement Ruth Bader Ginsburg dictated before her passing saying, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

“For the Republican majority just 44 days before the next presidential election to rush through a new justice in a partisan confirmation process will further divide our country, further challenge the legitimacy of the court, and I think would dishonor Justice Ginsburg’s legacy,” the Delaware senator added.

Wallace followed up by telling Coons “you were outraged” when Republicans blocked Merrick Garland, and reading from his statement at the time saying, “Now all 100 members of the Senate must do our jobs by providing advice and consent on the president’s nominee.”

“You wanted the senate to go ahead and vote on Merrick Garland. I understand nine months is longer than six weeks, but sir, the principle is the same,” Wallace said.

Coons said there’s “two key differences” between then and now, saying in 2016 it was months away from the election, while now voting is already underway in some states.

He also said it’s Republicans who “set this new precedent” and “fought hard for it,” pointing to comments made by Lindsey Graham and other Republicans at the time.

“Fair is fair, and I frankly think the Republican majority should live with the precedent they set in 2016.”

