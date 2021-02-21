Chris Wallace pressed Dr. Anthony Fauci on Fox News Sunday over “garbled messages” from the Joe Biden administration on school reopenings.

In the past few weeks, public health officials, including the head of the CDC, have said that it would be safe to reopen schools with mitigation in place and without requiring teacher vaccinations.

Wallace played a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris dodging on that issue last week and says, “That sounds like Vice President Harris was following the teachers’ unions, not the science.”

Fauci said in response, “What Vice President Harris said is it should be a priority. She did not say it’s a sine qua non that unless you get vaccinated you cannot come into the school and teach. ”

He added that he agrees with what other Biden administration officials that vaccination of teachers should be a high priority.

“I think the only point I was making is she refused to say it’s not a requirement when she was asked by Savannah [Guthrie] several times,” Wallace said.

He went on to highlight one moment of Biden “contradicting his own press secretary” on an issue relating to school reopenings, something the president said last week was a “mistake in communication.”

So Wallace asked, “Is it a mistake frankly for politicians and even for public health experts like yourself to do too much projecting?”

Fauci touted what Biden said about being careful in talking about projections “because those things can change.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]