Fox News’ Chris Wallace spoke to Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump Sunday over the president getting coronavirus and how the virus has spread through White House officials and others close to the Trump administration.

Wallace directly asked if President Donald Trump is “now free of the coronavirus” given the note from his physician.

“According to the White House medical staff, it sounds like that’s the answer,” Trump said.

Wallace brought up the big event at the White House on Saturday with hundreds of people. He noted “many, but not all were wearing masks,” though there was still no social distancing.”

“Having said that, that’s a lot better than two weeks ago at the event for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, where people were packed in, almost no masks and Dr. Fauci has said that that event was a super-spreader,” Wallace continued. “Why did it take the president getting covid for the White House to take the CDC safety guidelines more seriously, although even yesterday there were still violating some?”

Trump continued to defend the event for Barrett before pivoting to going off on the protests that have happened across the country and saying, “I have yet to hear one doctor say anything about them, I have yet to hear one media outlet say anything about those.”

“I take your point about the protests,” Wallace said, “but that doesn’t make what happened at the white house — which as I say, Tony Fauci says was a super-spreader, at least eight people at that event later came down with the virus, including the president and the First Lady.”

Wallace also confronted Trump about how at the debate he moderated, the Trump team removed their masks despite the Cleveland Clinic’s rules not to do that.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

