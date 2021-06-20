Chris Wallace Presses Lindsey Graham on Opposing Manchin Voting Rights Proposal: Do You Run Risk He’ll Eventually Say ‘Bipartisanship Isn’t Working’?

Chris Wallace questioned Senator Lindsey Graham (R- SC) on Sunday over Joe Manchin’s voting rights compromise and Mitch McConnell rejecting it outright.

Wallace went through some of the elements of Manchin’s proposal, including voter ID and banning partisan gerrymandering, and asked, “Can you go along with the Manchin stripped-down version, and if not, why not?”

Graham responded by saying, “I don’t like the idea of taking the power to redistrict away from state legislators.”

“As much as I like Joe Manchin, the answer would be no,” he added, continuing to rail against the voting rights proposals Democrats have largely been pushing for.

Wallace noted the differences with Manchin’s proposal before asking how the moderate Democrat could potentially react to GOP opposition:

If Republicans vote, as it appears you’re going to, to kill the Manchin version of voting rights — you’ve already, Republicans voted to kill the bipartisan January 6th commission looking into the insurrection at the Capitol — do you run the risk that Manchin and a couple of other moderate senators will eventually say, “Look, bipartisanship isn’t working, and you know what? We’re not going to kill the filibuster, but we’re going to reduce the number of votes you need to stop a debate from 60 to 55.” Do you run that risk?

“I hope not,” Graham responded. “Because I was in Joe Manchin’s shoes.”

He told Wallace he’s willing to work with the West Virginia Democrat on infrastructure and police reform.

Graham also pointed to how Democrats defended the filibuster during the Trump preidency, saying it was “very unpleasant” for the former president and his allies to go after him “to try to change the rules in the Senate.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

