Fox News’ Chris Wallace put Fox contributor Lisa Boothe under pressure on Sunday when the network contributor refused to answer his questions about President Donald Trump’s racist go-back-where-you-came-from tweets.

After Wallace finished his grueling interview with White House adviser Stephen Miller, Boothe joined him for his Fox News Sunday panel to talk about the ongoing firestorm surrounding Trump’s feud with Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley. When Wallace turned to Boothe, he said the question of whether Trump’s tweets were politically smart “misses the real point,” so instead he asked “was this wrong? Was it over the line to say ‘go back where you came from?'”

“I wouldn’t defend, necessarily, the tweet that he sent out,” Boothe said before she invoked John McCain’s famous rebuke to a supporter of his who called Barack Obama an “Arab” in 2008. Boothe said McCain was compared to infamous segregationist George Wallace back then despite that moment, but Wallace asked her to focus on Trump’s statement.

“The point,” Boothe said, “is that’s the environment that we operate in, where you’ve seen for a long time, the left weaponize these words of racism or sexism against their political opponents.”

“But you’re not answering my question,” Wallace tried again. “Was it wrong for the president to say why don’t you go back to the country from which you came?”

“I’m a political analyst,” Boothe responded. “That’s not my job to say it was wrong or not.”

“You don’t have a view?” Wallace asked.

“It’s my job to analyze the optics and the politics of this,” Boothe said, mostly ignoring the question to talk about how “absolutely toxic” the squad is to a multitude of American voters.

Watch above, via Fox News.

