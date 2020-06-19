With lots of speculation going around about who Joe Biden will pick for VP, Chris Wallace pumped the brakes a bit on Fox News Friday saying that it would be “silly” for Biden to decide now when a lot could happen in the next few weeks.

Bill Hemmer brought up polling from Fox News this week finding Biden leading President Donald Trump 50-38, with very different results on fear of the other candidate winning (overwhelmingly Biden supporters) and enthusiasm for their own candidate (overwhelmingly Trump supporters).

Wallace said it’s pretty clear Trump supporters are more enthusiatic, but said “you could argue fear of the opponent is just as important as a turnout device as enthusiasm for your own candidate.”

And, he added, it certainly looks like Biden has “a sizable lead.”

Hemmer asked if Team Biden is close to a VP pick.

Wallace succinctly answered, “No, I don’t.”

“I think he would be silly to get close,” he continued. “He set a deadline of August 1st, you don’t know what’s going to happen over the next, what, month and a half? So wait and see.”

And Wallace pointed out that Biden, in addition to choosing someone who will help him the most, needs someone who people can look at and be comfortable with a heartbeat away from the presidency.

