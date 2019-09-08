Former congressman Mark Sanford announced a long shot bid for the presidency in the GOP primary, and it didn’t take long this morning for the elephant in the room to come up.

Sanford received national attention ten years ago for his extramarital affair and the instantly infamous comment from Sanford’s office — as people wondered where the then-South Carolina governor was — that he was hiking the Appalachian trail to clear his head.

Chris Wallace told Sanford it’s pretty fair to say he’s “best known” for this, saying, “You were a married governor in Argentina with your then-girlfriend… Isn’t that going to be a deal-breaker for a lot of voters?”

Sanford said he’s gone on an “apology tour” and told Wallace he’s learned from his mistakes:

“I learned a level of humility, a level of empathy that I didn’t have before, a level of judgment. It’s something of great regret, it’s something I’ve apologized extensively for.”

He contrasted his regret with the president’s own lack of regrets over his past words and actions.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

