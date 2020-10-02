Chris Wallace Repeatedly Implores Fox News Viewers: ‘Wear the Damn Mask!’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly told viewers of the network to follow coronavirus precautions after both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wallace urged viewers to follow the science and reminded them that the pandemic is not a political issue but a public health one.

“The president of the United States is in the most secure bubble in the world in the sense that everybody who comes in contact with him has to take a test and he still got it,” Wallace noted. “So wear the damn mask and follow the science. That’s the key takeaway.”

Earlier in the day while on America’s Newsroom, Wallace claimed he has been “disturbed” by how masks have turned into a political issue.

“It’s a safety issue. And the best scientists in America say, not that they’re a perfect cure, not that they’re a vaccine, but that wearing a mask today is the best weapon we currently have to avoid getting the disease and transmitting the disease,” he added. “And if there’s one lesson from today, it’s that here’s the president of the United States who lives in the biggest bubble that exists on the planet. And he caught it, he got it through no fault of his own. And so the answer is wear the damn mask.”

Wallace also criticized Dr. Scott Atlas, a radiologist and new figure in the White House’s coronavirus response who has expressed skepticism about masks, noting that he “is not an epidemiologist” nor is he “an infectious disease specialist.”

