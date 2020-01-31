Fox News’ Chris Wallace today credited Mitch McConnell for how he’s handled the impeachment trial process and vote-wrangling this week, while chiding Democrats for looking “petty.”

As Dana Perino commended the way McConnell has handled things, Wallace said, “And how smart does Mcconnell look? On Tuesday, he comes out of that conference and says I don’t have the votes to stop witnesses yet… He was basically putting people like Murkowski and Lamar Alexander on notice.”

“Now he has the votes,” he added.

Minutes later in the segment, Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram noted the preparations for the State of the Union next week, saying, “You can’t have all of this hyper-security on the Senate side of the Capitol and maybe be dealing with a final judgment in the Senate impeachment trial, and simultaneously prepping the House chamber… for the State of the Union on Tuesday night.”

He said there’s no agreement right now regarding final arguments before the ultimate verdict, noting the back-and-forth between the parties and saying maybe Democrats are trying to “hold this out so that the president son’t be exonerated before the State of the Union, but have him have to come to that House chamber… while the impeachment trial is still going on. Remember that happened back in 1999 with President Clinton, Bill.”

In response to that reporting, Wallace remarked, “I think it is so petty on the part of the Democrats and spiteful. End this. Land the plane!”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

