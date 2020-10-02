Chris Wallace had some harsh words for a doctor who has emerged as a key figure in the White House’s coronavirus response.

Appearing on America’s Newsroom Friday, Wallace bashed Dr. Scott Atlas — a radiologist who has questioned mask usage and argued that children cannot spread the coronavirus — for what he believes to be politically-tainted spin about President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

The anchor reacted to comments made by Atlas to Fox News on Friday morning, which were relayed by Newsroom anchor Sandra Smith.

“‘I anticipate a complete, and full, and rapid recovery back to normal after his necessary confinement period,'” Smith said, quoting Atlas. “‘I anticipate [Trump] will be back on the road in full swing.’ He ultimately said, ‘He is a very, very healthy guy and the overwhelming majority of people even at his age do fine with this.'”

Wallace didn’t mince words.

“I’m going to say something. And folks, I’m just trying to give you the truth,” Wallace said. “Dr. Scott Atlas is not an epidemiologist, is not an infectious disease specialist. He has no training in this area at all. There are a number of top people on the president’s coronavirus task force who have had grave concerns about Scott Atlas and his scientific bona fides.”

The Fox News Sunday anchor was referring to comments from, among others, Dr. Anthony Fauci — who called Atlas an “outlier” on the coronavirus task force. Wallace stated his belief that Fauci is a far more credible source of information on the coronavirus than Atlas — whose conservative politics, according to Wallace, may be the motivation behind his comments.

“I hope everything he says is true,” Wallace said of Atlas. “One, he can’t know because the president is just in the earliest stages of this. And two, I understand the desire of the White House and its political people to try to talk this down. I’m not certainly trying to talk it up, and I hope and pray the president is fine. But again, follow the scientists. Listen to people like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx — who have been largely cut off. Listen to the independent people who do not have a political axe to grind. And I, frankly, don’t think Scott Atlas is one of those people.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

