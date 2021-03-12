During a Thursday appearance on Fox News, Larry Kudlow railed against the Covid relief bill and said, “Behind this bill, there is going to be a so-called infrastructure bill. In that infrastructure bill, which could run $4, $5, $6 trillion, there’s going to be a big Green New Deal, I call it green socialism, that will demolish fossil fuels and put strict limits on almost every part of the economy.”

“It’s really central planning. Government control bill. Aimed to stop fossil fuels, which will kill our economy. And will which will kill our jobs,” he added.

Chris Wallace was asked about that during his Friday appearance on America Reports. He started by saying it’s “so interesting when people are out of office, they’re very concerned” about the deficit and debt, but when in office “they’re not so concerned.”

“And Larry Kudlow, when he was working in the Trump White House and passing huge tax cuts and huge spending plans, including multi-trillion dollar bills for Covid relief, there wasn’t so much concern about deficit and debts,” Wallace continued. “He seems to have found religion now that he’s back out of the government.”

As for the Green New Deal, Wallace noted “as a practical matter, that would never get through, even on a straight reconciliation thing.”

The biggest issue for progressives, Wallace noted, is the “slimness of the Democratic majority” and having moderates like Joe Manchin not on board with everything.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

