Fox News’ Chris Wallace said today the growing skepticism about Iran is in part due to actions of the White House and President Donald Trump himself.

After talking impeachment, Bret Baier brought up the scrutiny over the alleged imminent attack and the skepticism — even among some Republicans — about the rationale for the strike that took out Qasem Soleimani.

“I think to a certain degree, the administration has itself to blame,” Wallace said; “Right away the president and Mike Pompeo — when he was doing all five Sunday shows this last week — was saying imminent, imminent, imminent, and people understandably, whether it was reporters or members of Congress, what’s imminent? What was it?”

He noted what POTUS has said today about apparent threats to embassies and while that does “put a little meat on the bones,” the skepticism has grown because they were not “more forthcoming from the start.”

Wallace also said Trump hurt himself here:

“To a certain degree, I think the president has himself to blame. Because who has been more critical and less just trusting on face of the intelligence agencies than Donald Trump over the last three years? So why shouldn’t we be skeptical too?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

