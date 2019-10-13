On Fox News Sunday this morning, Chris Wallace expressed just how “shocked” he was by the horror that’s unfolding in northern Syria this weekend:

“I am not often or easily shocked here at the anchor chair on Sunday mornings, but I have to say that the conjunction of reports that the Turkish-backed militia are committing atrocities and slaughtering, executing Kurdish civilians and soldiers, the fact that ISIS fighters are escaping, that the president has decided to pull all U.S. forces out of northern Syria and allow the Kurds to make common cause with the Assad regime and Russians, I find that shocking.”

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Riley was similarly shocked, bringing up the concern Wallace raised with DefSec Mark Esper about the U.S. abandoning Kurdish allies.

At one point Wallace showed comments Trump made defending his decision last week by saying the U.S. shouldn’t be a “police force” around the world.

Wallace added, “But we have deployed U.S. troops around the world for more than half a century, in a sense, not to fight wars. 35,000 thousand U.S. troops right now in Germany, 26,000 right now in South Korea, 55,000 in Japan… What President Trump calls a police force has been a decision that if the U.S. puts troops on borders as tripwires, if you will, that sometimes — oftentimes, in some — these cases, for decades, it prevents wars.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com