Fox News’ Chris Wallace said while President Donald Trump may be happy with the legal team he’s assembled for the impeachment trial, the White House counsel might not feel the same way.

Today the new additions to the Trump legal team were announced, including Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr.

Wallace reacted today by noting how Pat Cipollone probably isn’t too happy about it:

“The chief counsel for the president, Pat Cipollone, is going to be leading the team. If I were he, I would not be particularly pleased with the team that that the president has assembled. A lot of them, people who appear on television as defenders of the president. But, you know, when you’ve got Alan Dershowitz already issuing a press release about what role he’s going to play, you wonder, is this a team that is going to be cohesive and take orders from the lead guy? Or are these a bunch of people who each have their own ax to grind and their own ego to fill? I would think Pat Cipollone, who is a very good lawyer himself, might want a team that would fall more into line than it looks like some of these will.”

The Fox News Sunday anchor also weighed in on the Lev Parnas media tour, saying Democrats presumably want to be “very careful” because he’s a “questionable character” who’s not exactly speaking out because he had a “burst of patriotism.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]