Chris Wallace: ‘This Has Been a Very Bad Month for the President’

Fox News’ Chris Wallace spoke with Martha MacCallum on Friday about President Joe Biden’s critical meeting with House Democrats.

Democrats have been going back and forth over the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, the two prominent Democratic senators opposing the latter, have repeatedly spoken with the president this week.

MacCallum remarked to Wallace, “It’s been a very rough several weeks, between the border and Afghanistan and a larger background of inflation that has put a lot of pressure on Americans as they go to buy the things that they need.”

Wallace said that Biden is “in some trouble.”

He expressed his hesitance towards “this is curtains for the presidency” narratives in general, but added that overall, “This has been a very bad month for the president.”

Wallace argued that the chaotic execution of the Afghanistan withdrawal hurt Biden’s image on foreign policy, and said that similarly applies to this week’s negotiations:

ne of the things he talked about is he’s spent the better part of a half century on capitol hill. He’s a dealmaker. He knows how this thing works. If he’s now struggling with just Democrats — he’s not talking about persuading Republicans here — if he’s struggling to persuade Democrats to pass his domestic agenda and he fails to do that, that certainly contradicts that argument.

He clarified that a lot could still happen in the coming weeks and months, but what Biden “desperately needs” right now is a win.

