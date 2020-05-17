Fox News’ Chris Wallace spoke to the former head of the CDC, Tom Frieden, this morning, and asked about the agency currently being sidelined during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As far as I can remember,” Wallace said, “the CDC has always been the lead agency in health crises like this. I remember when you were there, and there were various pandemics, ebola, things like that, I would be talking to you as the lead person for the CDC and the lead person for the administration. This time it seems like the CDC has been sidelined to some degree. They have not had a public briefing in more than two months.”

The AP recently reported on these concerns from public health experts:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly found its suggestions for fighting the coronavirus outbreak taking a backseat to other concerns within the Trump administration… The latest instance surfaced Thursday, when The Associated Press reported that President Donald Trump’s administration shelved a CDC document containing step-by-step advice to local authorities on how and when to reopen restaurants and other public places during the current pandemic. The administration has disputed the notion that the CDC had been sidelined, saying the agency is integral to the administration’s plans to expand contact tracing nationwide. But it’s clear that the CDC is playing a much quieter role than it has during previous outbreaks.

“Do you agree that the CDC that its role has been diminished and do you think that is reasonable or do you think that’s a mistake?” Wallace asked.

Frieden said he would “personally feel safer when CDC is speaking regularly to the American people” on this subject. “I hope we’ll be hearing more from the CDC.”

He concluded, “I think fighting this pandemic without the CDC is like fighting with one arm tied behind your back.”

