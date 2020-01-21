White House counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News tonight to discuss the impeachment trial and argue that Democrats have no case.

Conway was on the set with Chris Wallace, Bret Baier, and Martha MacCallum, taking questions about the process and potential witnesses.

At one point Wallace argued he’s seen very different approaches from the Democrats and the president’s team:

“The Democrats have taken full use of their time, the full hour that they’re allowed to make a lot of their opening argument, and particularly at the end there, I don’t know how much you saw, Adam Schiff — obviously you disagree with it — making a strong rhetorical argument as to what the president did wrong, why it’s important, and why he needs to be removed from office, not just the documents. And I guess the thing that surprises me a little on the part of the White House lawyers is that oftentimes they’re only taking 20 minutes of their hour… I understand the argument, ‘well, there’s nothing to see here, we don’t need to dignify this,’ but the Democrats are at least using every minute they have… to say, ‘Here’s our case.’ And your side isn’t.”

“Don’t confuse, Chris, repetitive with relevant,” Conway responded.

“Repetitive doesn’t hurt,” Wallace remarked.

Conway said it doesn’t matter and claimed that “we still don’t have access to some of the evidence in the SCIF.”

Wallace noted how Pat Cipollone had claimed Republicans weren’t in the SCIF and said bluntly they “were there for every moment.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]