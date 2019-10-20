Chris Wallace asked White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney this morning if he offered his resignation after last week’s much-derided press conference.

Wallace brutally grilled Mulvaney as he kept insisting he was misquoted and misinterpreted ok Ukraine, with Wallace running the tape of what he said out loud in front of cameras.

At one point during the interview, Wallace asked, “After the briefing and all the blowback and the criticism, did you ever offer or think to offer the president your resignation?”

“No, absolutely not,” Mulvaney responded.

“Was that ever discussed?” Wallace asked.

“Absolutely, positively not,” Mulvaney said.

Wallace also brought up criticisms the White House is facing from Republicans, particularly on Syria, as the House impeachment inquiry heats up:

“I talked to a very well-connected Republican in Washington this week — somebody whose name you would know well — who says that if the House votes to impeach, and it gets to a trial in the Senate, there is now a 20 percent chance, he believes — obviously it’s just an estimate — a 20 percent chance enough Republicans will vote with the Democrats to remove the president.”

“That’s just absurd,” Mulvaney said, “but let’s deal with the issue of Syria…”

“No, let’s deal with the issue of whether Republican — you’re losing your support,” Wallace interjected.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

