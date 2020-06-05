Fox News anchor Chris Wallace — who has been one of President Donald Trump’s fiercest critics at Fox News — praised the May jobs report on Friday, claiming it “shows the political resilience” of the president and makes a compelling argument to keep him in the White House.

“I think people are going to be a little more cautious about arguing against the president because his optimism — and a lot of people thought it was unfounded optimism — looks more solid today,” said Wallace on America’s Newsroom. “It really has been a great day for the country, it shows the resilience of the American economy, and it shows the political resilience of Donald Trump.”

“In the middle of a reelection campaign, obviously part of this is the economic facts and part of it is a guy who’s trying to say, ‘Put me in the job for another four years,’ Wallace noted, adding, however, that “at 8:30 this morning when those jobs numbers came out, that became a lot easier case to make than it was 24 hours ago.”

Wallace also warned, “We are not out of the woods yet. Obviously we don’t know about this virus, we don’t know if there’s going to be a spike. We’ve had these huge protests with tens of thousands of people, without social distancing, without masks. We’re going to have to wait and see is there going to be a second wave, but at least the initial indications are that people have been able to go back to work, millions of people have been able to go back to work.”

“We’ve had a lot of bad news over the last six months, or at least last four or five months, and we should celebrate the good news today,” he concluded. “How long it will last? We’ll have to wait and see, but it’s a very good day today and the president has every reason to celebrate.”

Watch above via Fox News.

