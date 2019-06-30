Chris Wallace Tussles With Trump Flack: ‘Let Me Interrupt Your Campaign Speech’

Sparks flew between Fox News anchor Chris Wallace and Trump senior economic adviser Larry Kudlow when Wallace off Kudlow by saying “Let me interrupt your campaign speech” and asking a pointed follow up question.

On this week’s edition of Fox News Sunday, Wallace asked Kudlow for his reaction to Democratic candidates’ criticism of the Trump economy, playing a debate clip of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren saying “When you’ve got an economy that is great for those with money and isn’t doing great for everyone else, that is corruption, pure and simple. We need to call it out, we need to attack it head on.”

“How do you respond to that?” Wallace asked Kudlow.

Kudlow launched into economic stats like the unemployment rate and the performance of the stock market, until Wallace cut him off.

“Larry, Larry, let me interrupt your campaign speech,” Wallace said. “I don’t think you would disagree…”

“It’s not a campaign speech,” Kudlow protested. “It’s a, I’m citing fact and figures, my friend.”

“All I’m saying is this, I don’t think there’s any question you would agree, … there is clearly a stark income inequality in this country,” Wallace said, and played a clip of Bernie Sanders calling out the wealth gap.

“I’ve got 30 seconds for an answer,” Wallace said. “If President Trump is re-elected in 2020, what specifically will he do to reduce, not eliminate, but to reduce the huge gap between the wealthy and the poor in this country?”

Kudlow cited more of the same statistice he’d referenced earlier, and said “I would simply say this, the economy is strong, the narrative I’m here from the other side, it just ain’t so.”

