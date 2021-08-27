Chris Wallace Warns: An Attack on the US Homeland From Afghanistan Could Mean ‘Curtains for the Biden Presidency’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace reacted to the Kabul airport attack and the ongoing events in Afghanistan on Friday, warning that Joe Biden’s presidency might be in jeopardy.

Wallace joined co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on America’s Newsroom, during which they aired a segment from Biden’s address on Thursday.

During the clip, Biden reasoned that if he had not renegotiated the timeline to evacuate United States troops from Afghanistan, he would have had to send more soldiers to the country to “fight a war that we had already won relative to the reason we went in the first place.”

Hemmer later said that the U.S. had partially invaded as part of a counterterrorism operation, adding that he does not think troops will have to re-enter Afghanistan.

“Remember back in 2009 — this is before Osama bin Laden was killed — when Joe Biden came in as the vice president to Barack Obama, there was a discussion that went on for weeks about what to do about Afghanistan, and the president ended up going with the military and surging tens of thousands of troops to Afghanistan,” Wallace added. “Then the Vice President Biden was against that.”

Wallace went on to note that at the time, Biden did not want the U.S. to be preoccupied with nation building, and instead wanted to focus on counter terrorism efforts.

“We’re going to have zero troops, at least officially, on the ground and that raises the real question, when they say, well, we have an over the horizon capability to take out ISIS-K, or Al Qaeda, or the Taliban. I read somewhere today, someone saying it’s an over the horizon — ‘over the horizon capability,'” he added. “We are so diminished in our ability to deal with all the jihadists that will come into that part of the world, into Afghanistan, and that’s going to raise real questions. You know, as bad as yesterday was, the president can come back from that but if there is an attack on the U.S. Homeland from Afghanistan after the withdrawal of all of our troops — that could be curtains for the Biden presidency.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com