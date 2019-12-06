Fox News’ Chris Wallace talked today about the likelihood the White House will agree to participate in upcoming proceedings on impeachment before the deadline set by the House Judiciary Committee — the very slim likelihood.

Wallace said that from what he’s heard, the White House still doesn’t plan to participate in the hearings.

“If Adam Schiff were coming up and he were presenting the intelligence community report, I think the White House absolutely would’ve sent somebody to cross-examine him. But it is going to be the Schiff counsel… Daniel Goldman, and I suspect the White House is not going to participate, not going to examine a lawyer for the House Democrats,” he added.

The White House is feeling good right now, Wallace said, and so “they don’t want to lend credibility to a process that they think a lot of their supporters don’t think has much credibility, so I’d be surprised if they participate in the actual hearing on Monday.”

Wallace noted issues that might come up if anything related to the Mueller report is put in the articles of impeachment, not to mention how all of this may impact the president or the Democrats politically.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

