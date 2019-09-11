Chrissy Teigen sat down with Ellen DeGeneres days after President Donald Trump went after her on Twitter, and so she talked about what an insane experience it was.

After watching John Legend on an MSNBC special dealing with criminal justice reform, Trump lashed out at Legend “and his filthy mouthed wife” in a Twitter thread. Teigen responded, “lol what a pussy ass bitch.”

.@ChrissyTeigen told me about her Twitter feud with the President of the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/igmeActgOV — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 11, 2019

DeGeneres said it’s somehow just “not shocking” anymore to hear that the president is picking random Twitter fights.

Teigen — who had been previously blocked by Trump on Twitter — said, “My heart stopped, because at that moment you know that you’re about to get just the wildest group of people ever.”

She said the two of them spent the night going through their phones and asking themselves what they should be saying on Twitter.

“It was a weird feeling. I was really angry,” Teigen continued. “I think my eyes filled up with water just at the shock of it, that I can’t believe this really happens right now.”

