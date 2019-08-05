CNN’s Christiane Amanpour spoke with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday following the El Paso and Dayton shootings, and given the manifesto in the case of the former, Amanpour asked Conway about President Donald Trump‘s own rhetoric.

Amanpour asked if Trump himself will follow up on what he urged the country to do and join in stopping the hatred. Conway said “he already did it” and touted how POTUS “unequivocally condemned” bigotry and white supremacy.

Amanpour brought up how Trump has used words like “invasion” when talking about the border, noting similar language in the manifesto and asking if she or others in the White House would tell the president to tone down his rhetoric.

Conway said “what we saw this week is real hate” and said of the shooter, “That monster ought to be brought to justice.” She again noted Trump’s denouncement of white supremacy and even invoked comments last week from FBI Director Chris Wray about how “a majority of the domestic terrorism cases that we’ve investigated are motivated by some version of white, what you might call white supremacist violence.”

As the interview continued, Amanpour again asked Conway if she and other Trump advisors would try to “restrict his Twitter use” and overall rhetoric, invoking what Trump has said about Baltimore and migrants.

Conway took a swipe at CNN and said, “Your network insisted this president would not come out and denounce racism, white supremacy, bigotry, call this evil, call him a monster…”

“This is a simple question,” Amanpour said. “Will he then not say those things on the air, on Twitter, on social media again?”

“I’m not going to allow you to conflate him with the murderers here,” Conway said.

“Oh, come on, you know I didn’t do that. I’m asking about his words,” Amanpour responded.

“I heard a lot of words on your network and others the last couple days…” Conway started.

“Kellyanne,” Amanpour said, “it’s you and me talking now, not about networks.”

Several times during the interview, Conway took a few other jabs at “your network,” mostly in reference to CNN giving airtime over the weekend to several 2020 candidates she scolded for using “hateful language” and “grandstanding” for attention.

You can watch the full interview above, via CNN.

