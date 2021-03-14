Former New Jersey Chris Christie panned President Joe Biden’s coronavirus address for not acknowledging the fact that Operation Warp Speed was initiated by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Christie joined George Stephanopoulos on Sunday for ABC’s This Week where he began by lamenting how the coronavirus vaccine has become an object of skepticism and political squabbling.

“They think politics is being played by both sides on this,” Christie said. “They think that President Trump rushed it so that makes them suspicious about the vaccine in general. They think that President Biden, by criticizing in his speech this week President Trump and acting as if the vaccines didn’t exist before he got there, is politicizing it too.”

As Christie urged “we have to get the politics out of” the vaccine, he said he was “disappointed” by Biden’s national address.

“I think you’ve got to give President Trump some credit for the fact that Operation Warp Speed happened, along with the pharma industry in this country and around the world,” Christie said. “We’re saving the world now. It won’t kill President Biden to be able to say ‘Hey, you know, listen, Donald Trump did that part of it right. By investing in these vaccines, we now have hundreds of millions of doses and I’m going to build on it and make it better.'”

Christie defended his point by referring to people he has spoken to who are “suspicious” about the vaccine because of their dislike for Trump and Biden’s partisanship.

“If we don’t knock off the politics in Washington, D.C. around this issue, we’re going to have less people vaccinated, herd immunity less soon, and real problems,” Christie said. “We don’t need those.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]