Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared on CNN tonight tonight to talk about the Senate trial after the expected House vote to officially impeach President Donald Trump tomorrow.

Erin Burnett talked with Schumer about witnesses he wants to call, like Mick Mulvaney, before bringing up the president’s letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in which POTUS decried impeachment saying things like “You forced our Nation through turmoil and torment over a wholly fabricated story, illegally purchased from a foreign spy by Hillary Clinton and the DNC in order to assault our democracy. Yet, when the monstrous lie was debunked and this Democrat conspiracy dissolved into dust, you did not apologize. You did not recant. You did not ask to be forgiven. You showed no remorse, no capacity for self-reflection. Instead, you pursued your next libelous and vicious crusade—you engineered an attempt to frame and defame an innocent person.”

Burnett read from the letter before asking, “You have known President Trump long before he was president. Where do you think his head is right now?”

Schumer said, “Well, he’s obviously under a great deal of duress, but if he thinks he can bully Nancy Pelosi into backing off, he’s with the wrong customer. The amazing thing about President Trump as president and before, the very things he does he accuses others of doing. Bully? This is the most bullying president we have ever had. Accusing people of things? This president accuses people of things all the time, every day. So he ought to look into the mirror.”

He also said the Senate trial shouldn’t focus on “conspiracy theories or rants and raves from those who are known liars who put out conspiracy theories on the right.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

