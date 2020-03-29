Chuck Todd spoke with Joe Biden Sunday morning on Meet the Press about coronavirus and President Donald Trump’s response in particular.

Todd brought up the criticisms from Team Biden so far before asking, “Do you think there is blood on the president’s hands considering the slow response? Or is that too harsh of a criticism?”

Biden started by saying “I think that’s a little too harsh” before criticizing Trump for “thinking out loud” instead of “thinking deeply.”

“He should listen to the scientists before he speaks,” Biden said. “He should listen to the health experts. He should listen to the economists.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

