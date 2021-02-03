NBC’s Chuck Todd called out the Congressional GOP for their inaction on Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — particularly as compared to the manner in which they previously dealt with incendiary Congress members like Steve King.

On Wednesday, Todd spoke to Republican strategist Brendan Buck on Meet The Press Daily, and he reflected on how King was a “problem” for Buck when he used to work for former Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this,” Todd said, “but I feel like Steve King was a more cooperative problem child compared to what we’re seeing with Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Buck responded with the position that Greene’s numerous repugnant comments were publicly known before she was elected to Congress, and that the push to take away her committee assignments would effectively disenfranchise her voters. Nonetheless, Todd countered by invoking “the Steve King standard.”

“They are holding Steve King more accountable than they are holding Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Todd said. “House Republicans took his committee assignments away, not the whole House. Why isn’t this version of House Republicans willing to hold her up to a standard they created not two years ago?”

“I wish they would,” Buck said. He further commented that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was not being proactive with Greene, and while he doubled down with his broader political concerns, Buck added “I wish the Republicans would [address the matter] on their own.”

As a reminder, King served for 18 years as the Iowa’s 4th Congressional District before he lost re-election during the state’s 2020 primaries. King was known for making deeply offensive statements on a regular basis, which Mediaite documented extensively along with the bipartisan outrage he faced even after being stripped of his Congressional committee assignments.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

