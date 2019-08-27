At the start of his show, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd analyzed the “riddle of Trump fatigue,” which he said posed the “single biggest question overshadowing everything in politics”: Is the American public tiring of President Donald Trump’s constant, erratic behavior and misleading rhetoric?

Todd raised this question after numerous bizarre and false statements by Trump at the G7 Summit, which the president then followed up by with a tone deaf complaint that a tropical storm is threatening Puerto Rico again while the island still hasn’t fully recovered from Hurricane Maria.

“It’s nothing new, not for a president who’s made more than 12,000 — that’s right — 2,000 false or misleading claims. If you’re left feeling worn down, you’re not alone. Perhaps that’s the president’s goal, to wear down his critics,” Todd asked. “That is what you might call the riddle of Trump fatigue, and it speaks to the single biggest question overshadowing everything in politics: Is the American public tiring of it?”

Conservative Charlie Sykes, editor-at-large of The Bulwark, agreed that what would be a big story under any other president has been normalized under Trump.

“It feels like just another Tuesday in Trump world,” Sykes said. “When you think about it, a 900-pound man doesn’t worry about eating one more Twinkie. The Republican Party is like that, except it’s gorged with Trump’s craziness, with his corruption, with all of the lies. And just another weekend like this, it’s not going to be a problem. They’re going to go along with it. They’re in too deep. So the question is is there any sort of a breaking point? I don’t know, but you’re right. I sense the numbness. I sense the absolute exhaustion. Of course, the danger is people are going to disengage. People are going to throw up their hands and go ‘This is the way America works. This is the world we inhabit, and we just have to go along with it.'”

