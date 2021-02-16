During a segment with George Will on the future of the Republican party, Chuck Todd called out some Republican senators he described as being “extraordinarily online.”

Todd and Will were discussing the schism within the GOP over Donald Trump and the impeachment trial when Todd remarked, “I feel like the phenomenon can be translated into these activists. And you see it with certain senators.”

He didn’t name any names in particular, but told Will “you know the three or four I’m talking about” as he described a few of them as being “extraordinarily online.”

“Basically, they live online. There’s a couple of senators in particular who were bright young stars of the Republican party a decade ago. And they have just allowed their online personas to become real people,” Todd continued. “And I feel like that is the rot on the activist wing of the GOP. And, frankly, something we’re going to see in probably the other side as well.”

Will responded to that by bringing up Lindsey Graham’s comment about what the future of the GOP looks like:

“The past of the Republican party included Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Robert Reagan. Lindsey Graham — the, shall we say, malleable senator from South Carolina — says the future of the Republican party, the future of the party of Lincoln, Roosevelt, Eisenhower, and Reagan, is Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law!”

He questioned whether the former president has a serious future in the GOP in the first place.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

