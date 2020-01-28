Chuck Todd Calls Out Trump Team’s ‘Fear’ of Bolton Testimony: They Are ‘Begging, Screaming’ at Senators

After watching the Trump defense team addressing John Bolton’s upcoming book, Chuck Todd said today they sound a little concerned about what he could say if called as a witness.

The New York Times reported Sunday night that Bolton’s book has details of what he alleges to be a quid pro quo with respect to Ukraine aid. There’s been a push for Bolton to be called as a witness in the trial.

Last night Alan Dershowitz argued even if it’s all true it’s not impeachable. Jay Sekulow today went off that to trash Bolton’s book.

Todd said this afternoon it looks like Sekulow’s job was “begging Republican senators not to ask for Bolton’s testimony”:

“It was almost begging, screaming, yelling at those Republican senators — don’t go down this Bolton road. And the question I have is was it effective or was there a point it came across as almost ‘you doth protest too much’? What are you afraid of here?”

He concluded that Sekulow’s arguments were “alarmist” and seemed to be “masked in fear of this Bolton testimony.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

