Chuck Todd clashed with Senator David Perdue (R- GA) over the impeachment trial and the evidence presented on the Ukraine pressure campaign.

Perdue said his preference would be to “see this thing dismissed out of hand” because of the “illegitimate process in the House.”

Todd questioned him on hearing from Lev Parnas and the senator dismissed “secondhand information” and said “this is a distraction.”

At one point Todd asked Perdue if Trump pushing for an investigation into Joe Biden was a legitimate use of presidential power.

Perdue defended the president’s actions by saying he was just concerned about corruption and an “American citizen that was potentially involved in corruption”

“In 2014,” Todd asked, “if President Obama was calling Hong Kong or calling governments asking about you and your business career and your time living in foreign countries, going ‘this guy wants to be a United States senator, we just want to make sure he’s on the up and up,’ would that be a legitimate use of presidential power?”

Perdue dismissed that as a “totally improper characterization” and said in this case there was “evidence of potential corruption” Trump was following up on.

