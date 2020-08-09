President Donald Trump announced executive actions Saturday after covid relief negotiations fell through, which Chuck Todd pressed White House adviser Peter Navarro on during Meet the Press Sunday.

Navarro defended the president’s executive action to “help deal with the pain” Americans are suffering, in the absence of a deal from Congress.

At one point he said the negotiations “should be easy” and said the White House is questioning “whether the Democrats are really sincere when they come to the table.”

“It doesn’t help when Speaker Pelosi goes out after every day, with her scarves flying and just beats the heck out of us for being cruel people,” Navarro said.

Todd jumped in to ask about Trump’s role:

“Where is the president? Why was he at his golf club all weekend? Why isn’t he negotiating? Look, I understand you guys don’t like each other, that Nancy Pelosi and the president — where is he? Why isn’t he involved?”

Navarro defended Trump as “the hardest-working president in history” who “works 24/7” no matter where he is.

You can watch above, via NBC.

