NBC’s Chuck Todd pressed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to explain why the alliance isn’t doing more to help Ukraine while their citizens remain under attack by the invading Russian military.

On Sunday, Stoltenberg appeared on Meet The Press for an interview with Todd, who noted “We’ve seen an increased targeting of civilians in Ukraine.” Todd’s observation follows numerous instances of Russian attacks on civilian areas; most recently, Ukraine’s claim that the Russians attacked an art school in Mariupol where 400 people were reportedly taking shelter.

Even though Ukraine is not a NATO member nation, the alliance’s relationship with Ukraine has been a major, recurring geopolitical factor of Russia’s war against Ukraine. To this point, Todd asked Stoltenberg “How long can NATO allies stand by and watch Russia target civilians without finding a way to help more?”

“NATO allies are stepping up their support to Ukraine, partly by delivering military support, human battalion support, and billions and billions of financial support to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg answered. “And then, of course, we also imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia to ensure they are paying a high price for this totally unjustified, senseless war against an independent, sovereign nation.”

Stoltenberg also said “NATO allies have actually trained and supported Ukrainian armed forces for years,” arguing that training was vital for the Ukrainian forces trying to hold the Russians back. Stoltenberg faced further questions about NATO’s upcoming discussions about the conflict in Ukraine, and how would the alliance respond if Russia used chemical weapons.

Watch above, via NBC.

