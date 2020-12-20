Chuck Todd opened Sunday’s Meet the Press with the suggestion that maybe it’s time to open an investigation on the scale of the famous 9/11 Commission on how the United States government botched the U.S. coronavirus response so badly.

Todd started with the good news marking one week since the Pfizer vaccine started to be rolled out across the country, with the Moderna vaccine on the way very soon.

“All this offers the kind of hope we’ve been longing for throughout this crisis,” Todd said, before adding: “At the same time the pandemic continues to tear through the country.”

He brought up the fact that the United States has surpassed multiple grim milestones on an almost daily basis now with respect to cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.

“As we’ve noted, we’re are now experiencing a 9/11 every day, and it’s worse than a 9/11 on some days,” Todd continued. “After September 11th, the government created a commission to study what went wrong. How did we miss the clues. Our question this morning: Is it time to establish a 9/11-like commission to study how significant parts of our government missed this, chose to dismiss the obvious danger, making it impossible for health officials to do their jobs?”

The vaccines were a remarkable achivement, but Todd said we need to ask why the testing system was so flawed, and look into the consequences of the damaging things Trump said day after day, not to mention the allegations of behind-the-scenes political pressure.

You can watch above, via NBC.

