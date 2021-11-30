Chuck Todd EXPLODES on Republicans for ‘Playing Games’ Over Debt Ceiling: ‘This is Stupid! Enough!’

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd went on an angry tear against Republicans for their “stupid” grandstanding with their refusal to raise the debt ceiling.

Todd anchored Meet The Press Daily on Tuesday and recapped the news that Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen appeared before the Senate Banking Committee. Yellen offered an optimistic view of the U.S. economy, but she urged Congress to raise the debt ceiling before a default on the December 15th deadline.

“America must pay its bills on time and in full,” Yellen said. “If we do not, we will eviscerate our current recovery. In a matter of days, the majority of Americans wld suffer financial pain as critical payments, like social security checks and military paychecks, would not reach their bank accounts and that would likely be followed by a deep recession.”

From there, Todd went on an irate tangent directed at lawmakers who are keeping Congress in a stalemate over the debt ceiling:

“Aren’t you embarrassed by the silliness of this debt limit thing that we go through? This shenanigan? Just, shame on all of you. Shame! Come on! Particularly Republicans, you’re playing games this time! I know the Democrats play games but enough of this! This is stupid! Enough of it!”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

