Chuck Todd went off again on the “Sharpie” debacle on MTP Daily today, asking if his attacks on Joe Biden‘s gaffes have any credibility after this news cycle.

“Does the Sharpie debate take away a weapon by Trump to attack Joe Biden?” Todd asked. “If you want to say, ‘Oh, Biden makes gaffes,’ and you’re, like, wait a minute, when you stand next to this Sharpie nonsense, you’re like, okay, what are we debating here?”

The Washington Free Beacon’s Matthew Continetti said that it’s not just Trump “fixat[ing]” on the issue, noting the amount of press coverage this all is getting.

Todd said this whole thing is “ridiculous” and added, “The President of the United States has the duty to be a grown-up.”

