On Andrea Mitchell Reports Friday, Chuck Todd asked, given the census fight and the expected ICE raids Sunday, “How many different ways does the Republican Party want to alienate Hispanics?”

Todd spoke with Andrea Mitchell about the resignation of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, with Todd remarking on how odd the “show of loyalty” was and how “un-Trump-like” it seemed.

He said Acosta’s presser trying to address the Jeffrey Epstein non-prosecution agreement was very “lawyerly” and “there wasn’t the Brett Kavanaugh… ‘go own the libs’ moment.”

Mitchell asked if it matters now that Trump no longer has any Hispanics in his Cabinet.

Todd skeptically asked “This is going to be the reason Hispanics don’t support this president?” before continuing:

“When you combine the census fight and his gloating about ICE raids, I know he does this for base stoking. We keep saying this. How many different ways does the Republican Party want to alienate Hispanics?… This may short-term allow the president to keep that base fired up. The long term damage to the Republican Party––it just looks like a targeted campaign to alienate Hispanics away from the Trump version of the Republican Party. What does that look like to Marco Rubio? What does it look like to Republicans that are going to run in diverse states?”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

