MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd laughed at the bizarre media strategy of Rudy Giuliani during a panel discussion touching on his role in the whistleblower controversy.

Todd did argue Giuliani’s media hits, like his interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo yesterday, stems from some sort of plan on how to control the narrative for President Donald Trump.

“This is a pattern, you can tell the White House staff wants to be in one place, and somehow old Rudy and Don seem to have an idea for themselves,” Todd said Friday on Meet the Press Daily.

“I want to remind people, it was Rudy Giuliani that went on a Sean Hannity interview and said ‘oh no, he wrote the checks. He reimbursed [Michael] Cohen,'” Todd said, then chuckling at Hannity’s flat response of “he did?”

“It is clear it is some weird–that Trump and Giuliani have a phone call, and Giuliani goes ‘alright let me finish the cigar, let me call up Chris and go on,'” Todd said.

Panelist Kimberly Atkins joked that Giuliani’s defense for Trump “was a cross between Nixon and OJ [Simpson].”

“On one hand, if the president does it, it is fine. If he did it, this is why he would have done it, but not saying that he did it. It is nonsensical,” Atkins said, attempting to surmise Giuliani’s defense of Trump.

“It is this desire to make it seem normal, seem completely within the purview of the American president, that the American president is doing it on behalf of the country, and that it is good and not completely wrong,” she continued.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com