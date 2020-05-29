President Donald Trump was widely condemned for his tweet on the Minneapolis riots that said, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Twitter flagged the president’s tweet for violating the site’s rules on glorifying violence, and many recalled the ugly origins of the phrase “when the looting starts the shooting starts.” Prior to his Friday press conference, Trump tried to say he means “ooting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night”:

….It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Minutes after the president tweeted, Chuck Todd brought them up on MSNBC and said it’s not really a complete walk-back before saying, “We know he doesn’t ever want to regret anything and we know he doesn’t ever want to apologize for anything. I guess this is the closest you can come to him realizing his words — his choice of words were bad. And he’s trying to figure out how to deescalate them.”

Tur, who wondered where Trump heard that phrase to begin with, noted how long it took for Trump to tweet that follow-up.

Todd suggested Trump may have been anticipating what the first question at his press conference would be. (As it turned out, Trump did not take any questions.)

