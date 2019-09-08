Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) dismissed the idea that SharpieGate will damage President Donald Trump’s credibility.

As Blunt gave a wide-ranging interview to NBC’s Chuck Todd on Sunday, he was eventually asked about if the American public can “take [Trump’s] word as he speaks?” Todd framed this question with reference to Trump’s week of false claims about Hurricane Dorian, along his doctored map suggesting that the storm could impact Alabama.

“He’s President of the United States politicizing the weather!” Todd gasped. “Is there anything left?”

“I think this whole Sharpie thing is being way overplayed,” Blunt responded. “I don’t think it will matter election day. I don’t think it matters to most people right now.”

“Are you worried the credibility of the words of the President of the United States has been eroded?” Todd asked.

“No” Blunt responded.

Watch above, via NBC.

