MSNBC’s Chuck Todd issued an angry and forceful condemnation to people on television who continue to spread false information about the coronavirus.

Todd was anchoring Meet The Press Daily on Thursday when he provided viewers with the latest updates from the White House’s coronavirus team. He focused on CDC Director Rochelle Walensky’s announcement that there are over 1,000 counties in the U.S. with a vaccination coverage of less than 30 percent, even as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is increasingly spreading.

From there, Todd implored viewers to “please get vaccinated” and “find a way to convince” people who aren’t vaccinated to go get it. He became steadily more emotional before crossing into outright anger toward those spreading Covid misinformation.

The only people dying are the unvaccinated, and for those of you spreading misinformation, shame on you. Shame on you! People are needlessly dying because of your misinformation! Think about it. I don’t know how some of you sleep at night who are doing this for a living on television.

