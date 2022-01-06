NBC and MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd attacked those who criticized President Joe Biden’s speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol as being not “pro-democracy and pro-America.”

During his speech, Biden slammed former President Donald Trump for his alleged inaction as the attack was unfolding.

“What did we not see? We didn’t see a former president who had just rallied the mob to attack, sitting in the private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, the nation’s capitol under siege,” he said. “This wasn’t a group of tourists, this was an armed insurrection. They weren’t looking to uphold the will of the people, they were looking to deny the will of the people.”

Appearing on NBC News on Thursday a couple hours after the speech, Todd called Biden’s remarks “probably, easily, the most important speech he’s given as president” and “his best.”

“I’ll tell you this. you think that speech was partisan, then you believe the former president’s lies. It’s only a partisan speech, if you think there’s somehow a truthful dispute here,” said Todd. “If you’re pro-democracy and pro-America, it is hard to look at that speech and say, ‘Oh, it’s politically skewed.’”

Todd went on to slam the GOP in the aftermath of Jan. 6.

“And to see today some elected Republicans try to have it both ways, condemning what happened on Jan. 6 but then trying to memory-hole how we got to Jan. 6 and instead try to play politics with it, I think it just shows you that unfortunately, how powerful the former president’s hold is on approximately 30-40 percent of the American people,” he said.

