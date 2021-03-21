Chuck Todd opened Sunday’s Meet the Press by saying, “It’s fair to call the deteriorating situation at the U.S.-Mexican border a crisis, even if the Biden administration refuses to use that word.”

“But it’s more than that,” he added. “It’s a political crisis for the new president with no easy way out.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appeared on a number of Sunday shows, including Meet the Press, to defend the Biden administration’s messaging amid the migrant surge, emphasizing that they want to communicate “do not come.”

Todd said that while President Joe Biden’s focus is on issues like the ongoing pandemic and voting rights, “he can’t control the news cycle.”

He reiterated it’s a “growing humanitarian crisis” during a report on the thousands of migrant children who have been detained.

via NBC.

